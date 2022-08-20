It's a boy! Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome their first together

It's a baby boy! Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have welcomed their first baby together and shared the good news with their millions of followers. New mommy Sonam shared a post on her Instagram account that they have welcomed their little bundle of joy today, August 20th.



Her IG post reads, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts.''



In the statement, the actress also thanked all the doctors and nurses for their care, ''Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.”

Sonam's father and actor Anil Kapoor also shared a statement from the Kapoor and Ahuja family on his Instagram account.

In the statement, Kapoor noted: ''Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel.”

“We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn’t be more elated,'' the statement reads.

Soon after the announcement, her celebrity friends and family wished the couple and sent the baby and new momma & father their love. Riddhima Kapoor commented, ''congratulations with hearts emojis.'' Ritesh Deshmukh wrote, ''Woohooo!! Many congratulations sirrrrrr!!!!''

Kapoor announced her pregnancy earlier this year in March. Back then, Sonam shared an adorable photo of them from their maternity shoot.



Sharing a picture, Sonam and Anand wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."



Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in Mumbai, India.