Marvel’s animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has taken fans by surprise, earning widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The show currently holds an impressive 97% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, solidifying its status as a standout success.

Shocking season finale cameo (Spoilder below)

The season one finale delivered a major twist, revealing that Peter Parker’s father, Richard Parker, is alive. This unexpected moment left fans stunned and set the stage for intriguing developments in future seasons.

Showrunner Jeff Trammell spoke to Cinemablend about the surprise cameo, stating:

"From day one, I knew. It meant a lot to me. It meant a lot to me that we were able to get him. The role he's playing means so much to me. And I feel like it's another one, again, like I keep saying it, but similar but different."

It will be interesting to see how Peter’s relationship with his father unfolds in the coming seasons.

Marvel greenlights two more seasons

Ahead of the season one finale, Marvel Television officially renewed the series for two more seasons, signalling confidence in the show’s success.

Set in an alternate timeline from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man introduces unique takes on classic characters while featuring plenty of references and cameos, including appearances by Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin.

The show follows a young Peter Parker, who is mentored by Norman Osborn (voiced by Colman Domingo) instead of Tony Stark, adding a fresh dynamic to Spider-Man’s origin story.

The first season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is now available to stream on Disney+.

