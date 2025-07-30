/Is The World of Married still your favorite? Watch these 7 highest rated Korean dramas of all time

Over the past two decades, Korean dramas have evolved from local hits to global sensations. K-dramas offer a mix of romance, comedy, mystery, fantasy and history. These dramas have captivated audiences with high-stakes plots and emotional rides. Going beyond international success, some dramas have made history with their high ratings, making Korean drama and culture a global phenomenon. There are classics which initiated the genre, and then there are modern-day hits that helped shape the era of Korean dramas. All these shows have mesmerised the viewers with lovable characters and made a memorable place in their hearts. Here are highest rated K-dramas of all time that are highly recommended to binge-watch for anyone who is into Korean culture.



1. The World of the Married (2020)

Characters from The World of Married Photograph: (Instagram)

Streaming on: Netflix, Prime Video

The World of the Married is a record-breaking psychological drama that tells the story of a respected doctor (Ji Sun-Woo), whose life spirals after discovering her husband’s (Lee Tae-O) affair. With Kim Hee-ae and Park Hae-joon's powerful performances and emotionally charged storytelling, it became the highest-rated cable K-drama in Korean history, leaving audiences amazed with each twist.

2. Queen of Tears (2024)

Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-won from Queen of Tears Photograph: (Instagram)

Streaming on: Netflix

Starring Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-won, this emotional melodrama follows the turbulent marriage between a chaebol heiress and her humble husband. Queen of Tears won hearts with its cinematic quality and chemistry between leads, wrapped in the unbelievable features of K-drama and a global Netflix hit.

3. Mr. Sunshine (2018)



Streaming on: Netflix

Set in the early 1900s, this historical epic follows a Korean-born American soldier, who returns to Joseon during a turbulent time. The K-drama showcases stunning visuals and a deep emotional narrative. Mr. Sunshine combines patriotism and romance, earning both critical praise and high ratings.

4. Crash Landing on You (2019)



Streaming on: Netflix

A South Korean heiress, Yun Se Ri, accidentally lands in North Korea and falls in love with its native officer, Ri Jeong Hyeok. This romantic fantasy starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin became a cultural sensation. Crash Landing on You broke records and made headlines for its unique plot and lovable characters.

5. Boys Over Flowers (2009)

The elite gang from Boys from Flowers Photograph: (Instagram)

Streaming on: Netflix, Prime Video

A legendary classic that introduced many to the K-drama world, Boys Over Flowers is the story of an ordinary girl who gets entangled with the elite group at a high school. Geum Jan Di earns a scholarship in Shin Hwa High School, where she gets picked by Gu Jun Pyo, one of the popular and richest guys in the school. Its ratings were massive during its run and helped shape the future of K-dramas.



6. Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)



Streaming on: Netflix

Starring Kim Tae-Ri and Nam Joo-Hyuk, Twenty-Five Twenty-One tells a nostalgic narrative of an ambitious teen fencer and a struggling young man who rebuilds his life after a financial crisis. The series is still popular among younger audiences for its 90s aesthetic and emotional storytelling. Its bittersweet ending sparked conversations and made this show a talk of the town.

7. Pinocchio (2014)

Lee Jong-Suk and Park Shin-Hye in Pinocchio Photograph: (X)