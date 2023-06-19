Is Shahid Kapoor working on a Jab We Met sequel? Here's what we know

During an "Ask me anything" session on Twitter, Shahid Kapoor dropped hints of a possible Jab We Met sequel. The Bloody Daddy actor is having a great year in terms of his work. For the past few months, there have been rumours about a sequel to Jab We Met, but there has been no official confirmation. Recently, Shahid addressed the talks.

Jab We Met released in 2007 and was a super hit. It was re-released on Valentine's Day this year briefly and received a great response. During a Q&A on Twitter, one such eager fan pointed out his observation. He said, ''I've noticed that you and Imtiaz Ali have been interacting a lot recently! Is there any project in the works?''

To this, he replied with a simple yet thought-provoking remark, 'Smart boy'.



This has sparked a lot of speculation among fans about a possible Shahid-Imtiaz collaboration again.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid addressed a similar question about Jab We Met. He said "We re-released Jab We Met recently and a lot of people are now asking me why ain't I doing a film like this again. I feel Jab We Met happens once in two decades and it's not like an everyday film."



"Most of the films one does of this genre are bad, so one needs to pick up a decent script. In fact, Imtiaz and I were also chatting to find something in this space again. I want to do something fun and exciting."