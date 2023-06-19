Is Shahid Kapoor working on a Jab We Met sequel? Here's what we know
Story highlights
Shahid Kapoor hinted at a possible sequel of Jab We Met via his Twitter. This was revealed during an 'Ask Me Anything' session when a fan tweeted that he has noticed Shahid interact with Imtiaz Ali a lot recently. Read more to find out Shahid's response.
Shahid Kapoor hinted at a possible sequel of Jab We Met via his Twitter. This was revealed during an 'Ask Me Anything' session when a fan tweeted that he has noticed Shahid interact with Imtiaz Ali a lot recently. Read more to find out Shahid's response.
During an "Ask me anything" session on Twitter, Shahid Kapoor dropped hints of a possible Jab We Met sequel. The Bloody Daddy actor is having a great year in terms of his work. For the past few months, there have been rumours about a sequel to Jab We Met, but there has been no official confirmation. Recently, Shahid addressed the talks.
Jab We Met released in 2007 and was a super hit. It was re-released on Valentine's Day this year briefly and received a great response. During a Q&A on Twitter, one such eager fan pointed out his observation. He said, ''I've noticed that you and Imtiaz Ali have been interacting a lot recently! Is there any project in the works?''
To this, he replied with a simple yet thought-provoking remark, 'Smart boy'.
This has sparked a lot of speculation among fans about a possible Shahid-Imtiaz collaboration again.
Smart boy https://t.co/490kWT2voP— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 16, 2023
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid addressed a similar question about Jab We Met. He said "We re-released Jab We Met recently and a lot of people are now asking me why ain't I doing a film like this again. I feel Jab We Met happens once in two decades and it's not like an everyday film."
"Most of the films one does of this genre are bad, so one needs to pick up a decent script. In fact, Imtiaz and I were also chatting to find something in this space again. I want to do something fun and exciting."
On the work front
The actor was last seen in Bloody Daddy. The show received mediocre reviews from critics and audiences alike. He made his OTT debut with the Amazon Prime series Farzi.
The shooting of Farzi season 2 will begin by the end of this year. Shahid is also working with Kriti Sanon on an untitled film.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.