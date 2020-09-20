Is Priyanka Chopra getting her first Oscar nomination in 2021?

Is Priyanka Chopra heading for Oscar nominations in 2021?

The actress started making waves after she was predicted to walk the Oscar red carpet as a nominee in 2021 Academy Awards.



Priyanka who is all set to give back to back movies from 'Matrix', 'The White Tiger' to 'Citadel' -- is expected to grab the best-supporting actor in Academy for his upcoming Netflix movie ' The White Tiger'.



Variety recently shared their Academy predictions and placed Priyanka in the list for Best Supporting Role. In which she has been listed with other Hollywood stars like Meryl Streep ('The Prom'), Han Yen-ri ('Minari'), Natasha Lyonne ('The United States vs. Billie Holiday'), and Mare Winningham ('News of the World').



Priyanka Chopra's Netflix drama is directed by Ramin Bahrani. The film is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name. The epic journey of a poor Indian driver who must use his wit and cunning to break free from servitude to his rich masters and rise to the top of the heap. The movie doesn't have a release date yet.

Last year, Priyanka wrapped the filming in December, by sharing the news on her Instagram account she wrote, "Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger . It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can’t wait to see the finished product and share it with the world.. "