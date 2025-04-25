Peppa Pig's family is having a gender-reveal party for their third child. These parties are all the rage these days, and the loved animated show also couldn't ignore it. Whether Peppa will have a sister or another brother will be revealed at the party on Friday night (April 25).

Peppa Pig's parents, Mummy and Daddy Pig, will announce the gender of their third piglet at London's Battersea Power Station. The chimneys are lit up in pink and blue already to attract crowds.

According to Mail Online, the famous pig family will soon welcome a Baby girl.

The world first learned about a third baby in the beloved cartoon pig family in February this year when Mummy Pig announced that she was having her third child. The news was exclusively revealed on Good Morning Britain. She even showed off her ultrasound and baby bump. The baby is due in the summer.

The internet went berserk at the news, and it instantly went viral. Peppa Pig is not only a craze among kids but also among adults who love watching the family that also includes George, currently the youngest child.

Peppa Pig's popularity

Peppa Pig first aired in 2004 and has since then grown into a £ 1 billion empire. The show is aired in 180 territories and has been translated into 40 languages. There is a horde of merchandise and toys in the market, and two theme parks solely dedicated to the little piggy and her family. Several live shows are also held across the world for the little fans.

Creators Neville Astley and Mark Baker are the creators of the show. They decided to create the show based on kids' interest in classics based on animals, such as Pingu, the penguin. They say that the family's simplicity has kept it going for years. They also make sure that Peppa is never made fun of on the show.

Hundreds of people are expected to gather for the gender-reveal party, which is sure to make headlines.