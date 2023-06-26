Is Leonardo DiCaprio dating Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill?
Leonardo DiCaprio has a prolonged list when it comes to dating younger women. Earlier, he was dating Camila Morrone. The pair made their first public appearance in the 2020 Oscars. After dating each other for four years, the two parted ways in 2022.
Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is known for dating women half of his age as much as he is known for his films. The 48-year-old actor became a household name with his iconic film, Titanic. Now, DiCaprio has once again hogged headlines for his new relationship. This time, he has been spotted on a dinner date with a model 20 years younger to him. Although the local media has denied the news of the date, speculations state that the actor might have something to do with Indian-origin British model, Neelam Gill.
DiCaprio’s dating list
According to Page Six, the duo were seen together at the Chiltern Firehouse in London. On this occasion, Gill's mother Irmelin Indenbirken was also present. Earlier, both DiCaprio and Gill were spotted together at the Cannes Film Festival. After which, the rumour about their 'love affair' gained momentum. Neelam Gill has her roots in Punjab.
After this, there were reports of the actor dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. Some pictures of them also went viral in November last year. Later, in February this year, DiCaprio's name was also linked to 19-year-old model Eden Polani.
Who is Neelam Gill?
Born on April 27, 1995 in England, Neelam Gill belongs to a Sikh family from Punjab. Although her grandparent lived in India, the model has always lived in London until 2014. She has about 3 lakh followers on Instagram. The British-Punjabi model also has her own YouTube channel, in which she talks about issues like depression and self-love.
According to reports, she was signed by Next Model Management at the age of 14. Neelam has also walked the ramp for Burberry during London Fashion Week in 2013.