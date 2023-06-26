Is Leonardo DiCaprio dating Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill?

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is known for dating women half of his age as much as he is known for his films. The 48-year-old actor became a household name with his iconic film, Titanic. Now, DiCaprio has once again hogged headlines for his new relationship. This time, he has been spotted on a dinner date with a model 20 years younger to him. Although the local media has denied the news of the date, speculations state that the actor might have something to do with Indian-origin British model, Neelam Gill.

DiCaprio’s dating list

According to Page Six, the duo were seen together at the Chiltern Firehouse in London. On this occasion, Gill's mother Irmelin Indenbirken was also present. Earlier, both DiCaprio and Gill were spotted together at the Cannes Film Festival. After which, the rumour about their 'love affair' gained momentum. Neelam Gill has her roots in Punjab.