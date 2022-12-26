Is Cher engaged? Singer sparks engagement rumours with viral picture

Is Cher engaged? The iconic singer sparked engagement rumours as she tweeted a photo of her boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards holding a diamond ring.

As the picture became viral, Cher refuted all rumours and said she was simply gushing over Alexander’s manicure.

The picture that sent her fans in a tizzy was captioned: “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E.”

Cher’s fans couldn’t hold their excitement as one wrote, “OMG did he propose to you!!!?? Mama lovely 💖”, while another wrote, “Wait wait wait hold uppp!! Is that a diamond ring or a ring with diamonds???? What does it meeeaaaan?????????”

Another fan added, “Congrats Cher! You deserve all the happiness. Let me know when and where.”

Cher refuted all these rumours and said, “I posted this cause his nails are so cool.” Alexander’s nails can be seen painted black with green flames.

The couple started dating in November. Fans spotted them holding hands and getting cozy with one another. The two have an age gap of 40 and the two have been ridiculed too for the same but that has never deterred Cher as she once addressed these talks and said, “Love doesn’t know math.”