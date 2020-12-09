Is Ariana Grande getting her own Netflix special? Teases fans with new photos

Is Ariana Grande getting her own Netflix special movie? Seems like it as the American singer on Tuesday teased her fans by posting a series of black and white photos on her social media and tagged Netflix in the post.



Grande did not offer any other explanation which made her fans excited and curious as they speculated her post.



The 27-year-old singer's fans got to chatting about a possible concert or documentary in the works with the streaming service.



"Sweetener movie?!??????," one fan asked, while another user commented, "GIVE US A DATE." "Omg is she having a netflix special!!?," one person wrote. Another said, "DONT PLAY WITH ME ARI."



Interestingly, Netflix responded to the tweet with, "Excuse me, I love you," which is a reference to Grande`s song `R.E.M.`Back in 2018.

Grande and YouTube worked together on her `Dangerous Woman Diaries` series which consisted of four episodes that documented the behind-the-scenes of her 2017 tour.



The Grammy winner has been busy at work amid the pandemic. She released her sixth studio album `Positions` in October and was featured on Lady Gaga`s hit song `Rain on Me.` She also collaborated with Justin Bieber for hit single 'Stuck With You'.



In November, Grande reacted to her album debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart.



Grande penned to her fans on social media, "hello / thank u, i know these things aren`t v important on the grand scheme of things but when they do happen i feel it`s important to express gratitude for your love and support !!! so i am indeed rambling today. sry."



"This is my favorite album yet,and your response to the music has made my heart so incredibly full, i can`t even begin to fully express how much it means. so thank u. so very much," she added.