Invincible Season 2: Premiere date, teaser, cast and more

The wait is finally over, the most-awaited release date of Invincible season 2 is here. At San Diego Comic-Con, makers revealed that the animated superhero series will release in two parts, with the first four episodes releasing on November 3, this year.

The remaining four episodes will premiere in early 2024. The exact date of the second half of the show has not been revealed. In addition to the release date, the makers have also dropped the trailer for the animated series about Atom Eve, voiced by Gillian Jacobs.

Season 2 will premiere two years after season 1 ended in 2021. Based on the comic book by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the series follows 18-year-old Mark Grayson, a normal guy and the son of Omni-Man, who is the most powerful superhero. However, soon Mark develops his superhero strength and abilities as he swears to protect the Earth.

Season 2 will pick up right after the end of season 1 and will see Mark fighting a new villain from the comics, Angstrom Levy, voiced by Sterling K. Brown.

In the show, J.K. Simmons plays Omni-Man, Sandra Oh plays Debbie Grayson, Zazie Beetz plays Amber Bennett, Grey Griffin plays Monster Girl, Kevin Michael Richardson plays the Mauler Twins, Walton Goggin plays Cecil Stedman, and Seth Rogen plays Allen the Alien, among others.

New actors who are joining season 2 are Tatiana Maslany, Daveed Diggs, Peter Cullen, Cliff Curtis, Calista Flockhart, Scoot McNairy, Lea Thompson, and Ben Schwartz.

Invincible season 1 debuted in March 2021 on Amazon Prime with decent reviews from the audience and critics alike. Looking at the response, Amazon renewed the show for seasons 2 and 3.

