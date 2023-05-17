Interview | Leading film distributor in China on how cinema has changed post pandemic

Buolo Ren, a leading distributor of foreign films in China and the current Vice General of the entertainment company, Mobius Entertainment spoke to WION about the effect of the pandemic on cinema and filmmaking in general. With an unending passion for films and understanding the economics involved with them, Buolo reflects on how different kinds of stories from all over the world can help cinemas in different parts of the world to thrive and become economically viable. As theatres feel the heat amid a sharp rise in demand for OTT content and success in terms of ROI of the total budget and gross collections, Buolo suggests makers experiment with new-age marketing styles, audiences be exposed to a wider quality of content (sans any geographical limitations) and a general overhaul of cinema everywhere.

Here are the excerpts of our exclusive conversation as Buolo Ren attended FICCI Frames 2023 in India:

WION: India and China have a similar cultural heritage. Both countries love their homegrown films and are passionate about watching them too, churning out an exaggerated number of films annually. What kind of changes have you witnessed in our industries in the post-pandemic world?

Buolo Ren: The film industries of both India and China have undergone significant changes post-pandemic. With the closure of theatres and restrictions on shooting, the focus shifted toward the digital platform. Both industries have witnessed a surge in the production of web series, short films, and documentaries, with many of them released on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar in India and similarly iQiyi, Tencent, Youku Tudou, Mango TV in China. Additionally, the pandemic has led to a change in the content of the movies and shows produced in these countries, with many of them focusing on socially relevant topics.

The pandemic has led to a significant shift in our viewing habits. OTT platforms have seen a significant increase in their user base, and people have started preferring to watch movies and shows from the comfort of their homes.

WION: What does that mean for cinema?

Buolo Ren: OTT platforms have significantly changed the way people view cinema. With the availability of a vast library of movies and shows, people now have the option to choose from a variety of content. The traditional theatrical release of movies is no longer the only way to reach audiences, and many movies and shows are now released directly on OTT platforms. Cinema is no longer just a theatrical experience.

WION: What about changes in filmmaking techniques?

Buolo Ren: The closure of theatres and restrictions on shooting led to a halt in the production of movies and shows. Filmmakers have had to adapt to the changing scenario and come up with innovative ways to reach their audiences. Many filmmakers have started exploring the potential of virtual production techniques to shoot their movies and shows. Additionally, the pandemic has led to a change in the way movies and shows are promoted, with digital marketing becoming the primary mode of promotion.

WION: Will theatres survive this shift?

Buolo Ren: Surely there is a decrease in the number of people going to theatres but to tackle this change, many theatre chains are now partnering with OTT platforms to provide their users with an enhanced viewing experience. Some theatre chains have started providing their customers with the option to watch movies and shows directly on their websites. Additionally, some theatre chains have started offering personalised viewing experiences to their customers, such as private screenings for small groups of people. The industry is also exploring the potential of virtual cinema to provide its customers with an immersive viewing experience.

Overall, the industry is adapting to the changing scenario and coming up with innovative ways to provide its customers with the best viewing experience possible.

