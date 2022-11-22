INTERNET ON FIRE as Pak girl Ayesha grooves to Lata Mangeshkar's 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare'

A video of a Pakistani girl Ayesha, grooving to Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar’s hit song 'Mera Dil' has set the internet on fire. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The hit track 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' is from the 1954 film 'Nagin' and was picturised on Vaijayanti Mala, Pradeep Kumar, Jeevan and Mubarak Silochana.

Once the video was shared on social media, it immediately picked off and was widely circulated on the internet. From the visuals, it appeared that the video was shot at a wedding function. The video has garnered millions of views and was widely shared. It is generating a positive response from the viewers who are actively commenting on it. The girl's dance performance in the video is enticing and a delight to watch. The girl is seen in the video dressed in loose green kurta-pants. She is certainly winning the hearts of netizens who are glued to the screens, courtesy to her sheer grace and persona. Initially posted on TikTok, the video was later shared on her Instagram handle @oyee_ayesha. "I love myself...," read the caption on the video.

People from India and Pakistan are enjoying the dance video and has praised the artist. Social media is flooded with a plethora of comments like "I just want to enjoy dancing like her", "tired but can't get enough of the video", "I got to know for the first time in my life that one can dance without hopping", "Already watched ur videos 100 times", "When people dance enjoying vibing with the song without any hesitation is the best feeling ever" and "Everything was average but that dress took it on another level." The video uploaded on Instagram six days ago has generated over one lakh views so far.



A man named Arsalaan Khan has now recreated the Pakistani girl's viral dance performance on Mera Dil Ye Pukare.

This video has also set internet ablaze with over a million views.