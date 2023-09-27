International Emmy Awards 2023: Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das earn nominations

Indian actors Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh and comedian Vir Das earned nominations in different categories of the 2023 International Emmy Awards. The nomination list was unveiled on Tuesday night and features 56 nominees from 20 countries across 14 categories.



Sarbh has earned a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his role in the SonyLIV web series Rocket Boys. Argentina’s Gustavo Bassani, UK’s Martin Freeman and Sweden’s Jonas Karlsson are the other nominees in the category.



Shah has secured a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress category for her performance in the Netflix web series Delhi Crime Season 2. Her fellow nominees in this category are Denmark’s Connie Nielsen, UK’s Billie Piper and Mexico’s Karla Souza.



Renowned comedian and actor Vir Das is also nominated for his Netflix comedy special titled Vir Das: Landing. He shares this nomination with France’s Le Flambeau, Argentina’s El Encargado and the UK’s popular comedy show Derry Girls Season 3.



An elated Sarbh reacted on securing a nomination for his portrayal of scientist Homi Bhabha in the series and said, “I am overwhelmed and excited to be nominated under the Best Actor category at the International Emmy Awards for my portrayal of Dr. Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys. It is an honor to be recognized amongst such talented individuals from across the world. This nomination is a testament to the hard-working, dedicated, and extremely talented cast and crew, who brought the incredible story of Dr. Sarabhai and Dr. Bhabha to life. I loved working on Rocket Boys, a project that salutes India’s scientists, artists, and leaders, the pioneers of a newly birthed nation.”

Shefali Shah took to Instagram to share her happiness over earning a Best Actress nomination. She wrote, "OMGGGGG I still can’t believe it. Feel so so honoured to be nominated at the International Emmys alongside such esteemed artists. This one is really special and more so because it is for a character I am very very close to, Vartika Chaturvedi and for my favourite show #DelhiCrime2. This is for all of us in #DelhiCrime."

Delhi Crime Season 1 had won the Best Drama at the 2020 International Emmy.

Vir Das meanwhile wrote, "WHAT!!!!!! I got nominated for an Emmy award for best comedy my second iEmmy nomination. To everyone who worked on this show Vir Das Landing, I am SO proud of you, and so grateful to @netflix_in for letting me tell my story. Off we go! #VirDasLanding @iemmys well…this is a weird full circle "

Apart from the three nominations, India will be represented at the awards ceremony by Ektaa Kapoor who will receive the prestigious International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards Gala. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 20, 2023, in New York City.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE