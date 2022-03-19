Inside Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' fun-filled Holi party - Watch

Priyanka Chopra's Holi party was lit!



Following the Holi trend, Chopra hosted a big bash at her home in Los Angeles, USA and celebrated the festival of colours with her husband Nick Jonas, family, and friends.



The actress and the singer, both, took to their respective Instagram accounts to share glimpses from the grand celebrations.



Priyanka shared a bunch of videos and photos with Nick and other attendees that also included the singer's younger brothers Kevin Jonas and Franklin Jonas. Even the 'Sucker' singer also shared a video on Instagram reels giving a small glimpse from their fun day.

In the videos, Priyanka and Nick are dancing, dousing each other in colours, throwing water balloons and at last giving each other a sweet kiss.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, "To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy Holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing Holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed," and added hashtag photo dump.

Last year, the couple celebrated the festival in London.

Earlier this year, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first baby together. The couple had released a joined statement: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."