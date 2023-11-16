Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Diwali celebrations in LA - see pics

Like every year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a grand Diwali party for their friends and family in the US. Priyanka, who is away from her homeland, India, celebrated the famous Indian festival with full zest with her American husband and singer Nick Jonas.



Priyanka and Nick threw a Diwali party, reportedly at a posh restaurant in Los Angeles. Nick's brother Joe Jonas, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, her husband Gene Goodenough, and many other celebrities were in attendance.



For the night, Priyanka and Nick were looking fantastic in traditional attire. The Citadel star was looking sensational in maroon and golden-colored lehenga. Her outfit featured a glittery lehenga with a maroon blouse and matching dupatta. She tied her hair in a high bun decorated with red flowers. Meanwhile, Nick chose to wear a white and pink kurta pyjama set.



While Priyanka and Nick have yet to share photos from their party, one of the attendees, Joe Haden has shared a few photos on his Instagram handle.

In the carousel of photos, Priyanka and Jonas are enjoying themselves to the fullest with their guests. In one photo, the couple is posing with their group of friends. Meanwhile, in the next, they can be seen raising a toast.



For the Diwali party, Preity Zinta chose to wear a red salwar kurta. She accessorised her look with golden jewellery.

Meanwhile, her husband was wearing a simple kurta pyjama.



Wearing a blue kurta, Nick's brother Joe was seen raising a toast. Joe has been in the news lately for his divorce from Sophie Turner.



Earlier, Priyanka shared a glimpse of a rangoli made by her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Sharing the photo, PeeCee wrote, “First Rangoli.”