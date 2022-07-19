Inside photos of Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday bash: Nick Jonas calls wifey 'Jewel of July'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra celebrated her fabulous fortieth birthday on Monday (July 18) with her husband Nick Jonas at a beachside party in Cabo, Mexico. They were accompanied by their close ones as they celebrated a major milestone of PeeCee's life. Nick did his beat to make the day special for his ladylove. Calling her the "Jewel of July", he penned a love-filled note for his wifey dearest.

While sharing a series of pictures from their beach vacation, Nick wrote, “Happiest birthday to my (heart) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra. (sic)”

The first picture shows Nick and Priyanka embracing a kiss on a beach. In the second picture, the two lovebirds can be seen enjoying dinner at a restaurant. Priyanka is seen holding a placard that read, "Happy Birthday Priyanka ‘80s Baby’."

In the next picture, Nick is seen holding a custom-made banner for his wife that read, "Priyanka! The jewel of July est. 1982." In the last photo, the two can be seen enjoying fireworks in the evening. Take a look!

Reacting to Nick's post, Priyanka wrote in the comments, "Love of my life," along with a lovestruck emoji.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will feature next in 'It’s All Coming Back to Me', 'Citadel', and 'Jee Le Zaraa'.