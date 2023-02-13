Inside photos and videos from Sidharth-Kiara's star-studded Mumbai reception

After tying the knot in Jaisalmer, Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for their tinsel town friends. Sid and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 in the Suryagarh Palace in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.

After a week-long celebration, which started from their wedding festivities in Jaisalmer, then Delhi, Sidharth's hometown, where a reception was hosted for the groom's family. On Saturday, the couple jetted off to Mumbai, and a day later, on Sunday, they hosted a big reception party, for their industry friends.



Sid and Kiara looked stunning together in their custom-made outfits. Ditching the traditional wear, the couple showed up in dazzling western outfits. For their reception, Kiara was looking breathtaking in a monochrome outfit that featured a white satin top with a broad neck and a black skin-fit bottom with a short trail. She accessorised her look with a big emerald necklace, that stole all the limelight. Meanwhile, Sidharth looked dashing in a black high-neck and pants, which he paired with a black shining coat.



The Mumbai reception, which was held at St.Regis Hotel, saw the presence of many prominent Bollywood personalities including Gauri, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol-Ajay Devgn, and Vidya Balan among other stars.

Photos and videos from the reception have taken the internet by storm. From the newlyweds dancing on the viral hit Kala Chashma to the inside photos of the couple posing with their celebrity guest.

New mommy Alia Bhatt looked breathtaking at the reception in the shiny golden saree.

After keeping everything secret, Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot at a royal wedding in Rajasthan. After getting married on February 7 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace, the couple released a series of adorable photos of themselves.