South Indian star Keerthy Suresh is married now. The actress has tied the knot with her long-time beau, Antony Thattil, in a wedding ceremony in Goa.

The couple got hitched in a traditional South Indian wedding in the presence of their families and close ones.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil's wedding

Keerthy and Antony got married in a lavish ceremony after dating for around 15 years. On Thursday (Dec 12), the Dasara actor shared an inside glimpse of their wedding with the caption, ''ForTheLoveOfNyke ❤️.''

In the photos, the much-in-love couple is looking extremely thrilled on the joyous occasion. The photos showed the bride and groom performing wedding rituals in the presence of their close ones. One photo shows the couple exchanging garlands. Suresh and Thattil got married according to Iyengar customs.

The actress looked beautiful in a yellow and green silk saree with heavy gold jewellery. She tied her hair in a gajra-adorned braid. Antony, on the other hand, wore a traditional veshthi. Soon after the photos were shared, congratulatory messages started pouring in.

Actress Hanshika Motwani commented, ''Congratulations ❤️.'' Mouni Roy commented, ''Heartiest congratulations.''

Antony Thattil and Keerthy Suresh are high school sweethearts and have been dating for nearly 15 years. However, they have mostly kept their relationship out of the limelight.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Keerthy is set to make her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John. Backed by Atlee and directed by Kaleesh, the movie is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri. The action drama will hit the theatres on Christmas.