India's first cli-fi thriller series The Jengaburu Curse to stream on Sony LIV

The internationally acclaimed and national award-winning producer and director, Nila Madhab Panda is all set to bring India’s first cli-fi thriller series, The Jengaburu Curse. The series is set to stream from 9th August only on Sony LIV. Set in a small town in Odisha, the show follows the story of London-based financial analyst, Priya Das. When her father, Professor Das, goes missing suspiciously, Priya is forced to come back to Odisha. As she starts to search for him, a series of strange events ensue that unravel an unlikely connection between the indigenous Bondia tribe and the mining state of Odisha. The Jengaburu Curse, which marks Nila Madhab’s OTT debut, delves into the repercussions of mankind's never-ending needs on nature.

Produced by Studio Next, The Jengaburu Curse is created and directed by Nila Madhab Panda. Written by Mayank Tewari, Paulo Perez serves as the DOP on the series. Alokananda Dasgupta and Durga Prasad Mohapatra serve as music director and production designer respectively. Edited by Jabeen Merchant, the series features Faria Abdullah, Nasser, Makarand Deshpande, Sudev Nair, Deipak Sampat and Hitesh Dave in pivotal roles.

Watch the trailer of The Jengaburu Curse here:

Commenting on the show, Panda said, "The Jengaburu Curse is the first Indian cli-fi thriller series. The show delves deep into the repercussions of mankind's relentless pursuit of natural resources, revealing the alarming consequences that follow. Through Jengaburu, our aim is to entertain the audience as well as raise awareness about the dire need for environmental conservation. We are proud to have brought together a talented cast and crew and can't wait for audiences to embark on this thrilling adventure with us."