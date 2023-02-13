Indiana Jones returns! Disney drops trailer of fifth instalment at the Super Bowl

It was a full house as far as the Hollywood trailers are concerned. We are talking about much-awaited film trailers that saw their premiere at the Super Bowl. After Flash and Creed, Disney dropped a second trailer for the long-awaited Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The film will release in the theatres on June 30.

The latest instalment of Indiana Jones film will come on the screen after a gap of 15 years. The last we saw Indiana Jones was in 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The film will be helmed by James Mangold. He will take over the reigns of the film from ace filmmaker Steven Spielberg who remains an EP on the franchise with George Lucas.

Watch the trailer here:

Meanwhile, the original cast will return as Harrison Ford returns in the role of the legendary hero archaeologist with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.