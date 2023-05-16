Indian rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan gets featured on Times Square

Indian rapper MC Stan is on cloud nine! The Bigg Boss 16 winner has been featured on a Times Square billboard for his collaboration with Indian-American DJ/producer KSHMR. Together, they've dropped "Haath Varthi" on Stan's official YouTube channel, along with other streaming platforms. This is Stan's first release since emerging as the winner of Salman Khan-hosted BB16.

According to reports, the billboard has been exhibited in three major US cities, New York, Los Angeles and Nashville.

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle to celebrate his latest achievement, Stan wrote, "Straight to Times Square from Mumbai's slums. New York, Los Angeles and Nashville - takeover!" Check it out below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by MC STΔN 💔 (@m___c___stan) Reacting to the video, BB16 contestant and TV actress Nimrit Ahluwalia wrote, "God bless you always." Meanwhile, fans penned congratulatory notes, with one saying, "From Pune's streets to billboard @m___c___stan struggle is real. Congratulation brother." Another commented, "Representing Hindi everywhere, and in the best possible way. Congrats."

"It feels incredibly amazing to witness myself getting featured at Times Square. It has truly been a dream of mine to take Indian hip-hop to the international stage and this is definitely one of the most momentous occasions in my career," Stan told ETimes TV.

He added, "'Haath Varthi' has received so much love even before its release and I am humbled with the response that I am seeing on the track. There is still a long way to go, but Indian hip-hop is definitely rising."

Divine was the first Indian rapper who made it to Times Square. In December 2020, he featured on the Spotify Times Square Billboard for his album Punya Paap.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE