Mumbai Police react to Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan taking bike ride without helmet

Hours after Amitabh Bachchan took a stranger's help to get to his work location on a bike, Anushka Sharma was seen travelling with her bodyguard on a motorcycle, both obviously wanted to ditch Mumbai's traffic jam. Netizens were quick to point out that the two stars were not wearing helmets and were flouting traffic rules. Many even tagged Mumbai Police on the two viral posts.

After receiving multiple complaints online, Mumbai Police reacted and initiated action against the two. "We have shared this with traffic branch," a comment posted by the Mumbai Police read.

According to the reports, a tree fell in Juhu and blocked the road which the actress wanted to take. To ensure that she reaches her shoot location on time, Anushka sat behind her bodyguard on a bike and left her car behind.

The actress was seen dressed in a checkered crop shirt and beige flared pants. She paired her casual OOTD with a cool pair of shades.

On the professional front, Amitabh will be next seen in the upcoming Telugu science-fiction Project K. The film also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He was last seen in Uunchai as Amit Srivastav. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

Anushka, on the other hand, will be next seen in sports biopic Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE