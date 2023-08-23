Indian Matchmaking's Pradhyuman Maloo was accused of domestic violence by wife Ashima Chauhaan
Mumbai-based Pradhyuman Maloo, who featured in the popular Netflix show Indian Matchmaking as one of Seema Taparia's client has been accused of domestic violence by his wife Ashima Chauhaan.
According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the Mumbai Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Pradhyuman and his family, alleging domestic violence against Ashima.
As per the FIR that has been filed, Ashima left her home in September 2022 and endured physical and emotional abuse by her husband and family. Ashima has also alleged that her family was subjected to blackmail and other forms of harassment by Pradhyuman and his family.
Advocate Anmol Bartaria, representing Chauhaan, told the publication, “The allegations with FIR lodged are grave and concerning with domestic violence and constant mental, physical abuse at its core. The matter is in the investigative stage and should be carried in full swing. Ashima is in the process of taking appropriate legal proceedings against the accused in accordance with law.”
He added that Chauhaan is in no condition to comment on the matter.
Meanwhile, Pradhyuman told the publication, "I don't know about it. To the best of my knowledge, we are in settlement talks with the lawyers to resolve our marital issues amicably."
Pradhyuman had appeared on two seasons of the Netflix show and had claimed to have rejected 150 marriage proposals. Ashima too appeared in the second season of the show. Pradhyuman and Ashima got married in 2022.
