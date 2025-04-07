Manasi Ghosh has been declared the winner of the singing reality show Indian Idol Season 15. In the finale, she beat fellow contestants Subhajit Chakraborty and Sneha Shankar to win the trophy and Rs 25 lakh (Rs 2.5 million) in prize money.

Taking to X Sony TV shared a picture of Manasi as they announced the news. The caption read, “After weeks of music, magic, and moments — Manasi didn’t just win a title, she won a million hearts (black heart emoji).” Indian Idol airs on Sony TV.

Soon after winning the coveted trophy, Manasi spoke to the press and admitted that life has changed in a good way since her participation in the popular music reality show. Manasi had previously secured second position on Super Singer season 3.

“My family was here for the finale. They were crying and cheering. I was blank, not knowing initially how to react. But all of us are really happy. Life has changed in a good way. It’s a national platform, so I got a lot of love and blessings from all over,” Manasi told the Indian Express.

Manasi shared how is she planning to use the prize money. She said, “I want to use some amount from the prize money on my independent music and the car I will use.”

Indian Idol Season 15 was hosted by singer Aditya Narayan and had Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah as celebrity judges.

