A movie about the making of Sylvester Stallone's 1976 classic Rocky is in the works at Amazon MGM Studios. The project was officially confirmed at CinemaCon. The movie will focus on Stallone's efforts to get the first Rocky made.

Advertisment

Also Read: Daredevil actor Vincent D’Onofrio reveals why Spider-Man: Brand New Day won't include The Kingpin

From underdog to Oscar glory

Sylvester Stallone, who wrote the script for the first movie in 1975, approached United Artists to get a movie made and for him to star in it. The studio instead offered him a six-figure deal for the script, as they wanted to cast actor Robert Redford. When Stallone refused, they finally agreed to let him star in the project but significantly cut down the budget.

Advertisment

Also Read: L2: Empuraan producer Antony Perumbavoor served income tax notice

Director John G. Avildsen would helm the project about Rocky Balboa, a poor small-time club fighter who gets a shot at the world heavyweight championship. The movie was a blockbuster hit that went on to receive ten Academy Award nominations and won three, including Best Picture.

A lasting legacy

Advertisment

The movie would go on to spawn five sequels and a successful spinoff movie franchise, Creed, which starred Michael B. Jordan and had Sylvester Stallone reprise his iconic role.

Also Read: Peddi: First teaser for Ram Charan's upcoming sports drama is here

Green Book director Peter Farrelly will be helming the biopic, with Peter Gamble writing the screenplay. It is not known at this time if Stallone will be involved with the project in any capacity. The actor retired from the role after the release of Creed 2. But fans will be curious to know who will be playing the actor on screen.

Also Read: Killing Eve star Jodie Comer in talks to join Ryan Gosling's Star Wars movie