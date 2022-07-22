Indian actor Kamal Haasan gets UAE's prestigious 10-year golden visa

Kollywood megastar Kamal Haasan, who was last seen in the 2022 film ‘Vikram’, has received the United Arab Emirates’ prestigious Golden Visa which is valid for ten years from the date of issue. A picture of the star receiving the visa in UAE has gone viral on social media.

Sharing the news with his followers and fans on social media, the Indian actor penned a note to express his gratitude towards Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General GDRFA.

Haasan’s post read, “I’m honored to receive the Golden Visa from the United Arab Emirates. Thank you Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General GDRFA for tour in the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs offices in Dubai.”

“Thanks to the Dubai Film and TV Commission for supporting the talents and creative people,” he added in second tweet. Check it out below.

I’m honored to receive the Golden Visa from United Arab Emirates.



Thank you Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General GDRFA for tour in General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs offices in Dubai. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/2PWZLbZgd1 — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 21, 2022

Several other Indian actors like Nasser, Sanjay Dutt, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Parthiepan, Amala Paul and Shah Rukh Khan have UAE’s Golden Visa, which is a long-term residence visa system granted to achievers from various fields, professions, and those with promising abilities.

