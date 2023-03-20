Indian actor-director Deepak Tijori duped of Rs 26 million; lodges complaint against co-producer

Indian actor-director Deepak Tijori has accused producer Mohan Gopal Nadar of duping him of Rs 26 million. He has filed a case of cheating against the producer at Amboli Police Station in Mumbai. In his complaint, he claimed that the cheques provided by Nadar kept bouncing and that Nadar has failed to fulfil his commitment of returning the money several times.

Mumbai Police have registered a case against Nadar under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC and have initiated a probe into the matter. The complaint was filed on March 15.

According to the Mumbai Police, Tijori stated in the complaint that Nadar had joined him to co-produce a thriller film titled Tipppsy, which he was supposed to direct. And, that the film was scheduled to be shot in London in 2019.

Keeping that in mind, Tijori had entrusted Nadar with Rs 26 million. But Tijori now claims that the film didn't complete in time and he wants his money back.

Despite asking for the repayment of his money repeatedly, Tijori has not received his investment back from Nadar. Tijori says Nadar is dodging him by giving various excuses.

Tijori decided to lodge the complaint when the cheques provided by Nadar kept bouncing.

The Officer-in-charge at Amboli police station said that they have started the probe. No arrest has been made so far.

