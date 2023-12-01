India gets its first cinema with bar and lounge at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai

India’s premium cinema chain PVR INOX inaugurated Maison INOX, its luxury boutique property at JIO World Plaza in JIO World Centre, Mumbai’s new iconic landmark destination. Boasting of a lot of firsts, this is a 6-screen property with a seating capacity of 790 audience, including our trademark Insignia area with 2 screens, and the Galleria area with 1 IMAX screen with laser technology, and 3 premiere screens. It is the first cinema in Mumbai, India with an exclusive bar and lounge. It offers cocktails handcrafted by Santanu Chanda, voted India’s top mixologist in 2022.

It is the first cinema in India with a specially curated F&B menu by four celebrity chefs, Sarah Todd, Vicky Ratnani, Yutaka Saito and Mayank Tiwari. In addition, they have a dessert counter, live cooking counter and the IMAX with Laser auditorium.

Maison INOX is a chic and contemporary interpretation of the confluence of the charming art deco style. The mainstream lobby, titled The Galleria, has a large and impressive ceiling that converges and drops down to the live food counter. The resto-bar, christened as The Gatsby Bar, has interiors with a retro twist. The IMAX lounge is designed with a classy and high tech light feature and a dedicated food counter.

Speaking on the launch announcement, Mr. Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, said, “Maharashtra plays a pivotal role in the cinema exhibition industry and serves as a central hub for India's entertainment exhibition sector. We take great pride in unveiling a prestigious entertainment destination for film enthusiasts in the heart of India's film industry. This achievement underscores our unwavering dedication to offering our customers a personalized entertainment experience. With cutting-edge digital technology and opulent amenities, we are confident that this cinema will become a preferred choice for moviegoers in Mumbai.”

“Going to a movie is no longer only about the movie itself. It’s about the entire experience working together to enhance your movie viewing. Luxury cinemas offer their customers a plush ambience, a range of food options and best of sound and projection systems. Cinema menus are not just adapting to local & regional tastes of audiences but new concepts and seasonal menus and refining recipes are drawing inspiration from flavours across the globe. Featuring IMAX large screen immersive format with laser technology and the opulent Insignia experience equipped with world class hospitality, magnificent interiors and plush seating, we are certain that this cinema will revolutionize how Mumbaikars immerse themselves in the magic of big screen and everything else that surrounds it.’’ said Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited.

The premium cinema halls offer bespoke entertainment experience with best in technology equipped with the most advanced 4K Laser Projection System, Dolby Atmos Surround Sound System and Next-Gen 3D Screens.