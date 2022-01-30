In pics: Shark Tank India judges witty remarks triggers meme fest

Shark Tank India has taken the internet by storm!



Twelve years after the show premiered in the USA, the business reality show has now come to India and was released last year on December 20.



The show, which explores the concept of entrepreneurship has created much buzz in the country in just a month of its launch. Apart from the interesting pitches, looks like Twitterati is more attracted towards the sharks/judges of the show.

The investors or the Sharks of Shark Tank India includes Vineeta Singh, Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetic, Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt, Anupam Mittal, Founder of shaadi.com, Namita Thapar - Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal - Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, Ghazal Alagh - Co-Founder of Mamaearth and Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer and boAt.



From their punch line to their witty and hilarious reactions, take a look at the memes that have been doing rounds all over the internet.

Recently, even MyGov jumped on the bandwagon. Taking to their Instagram handle, they shared a meme featuring BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, whose famous line from the show went viral on the internet. Using his line: ''This is nonsense, please stop it'', the agency tried to raise awareness on India’s third wave of Covid-19.

Take a look: