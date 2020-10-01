In pics: Justin Bieber, wife Hailey wish each other on one-year marriage anniversary

Justin and Hailey Bieber completed a year of their marriage with some sweet pictures from their wedding.

Wishing each other on their one-year anniversary, Hailey wrote in her caption: "1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over."

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber wrote, "Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be your husband! You teach me so much every day and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness! Happy anniversary my beautiful, sweet girl."

Replying to Justin's post, Hailey wrote in the comments section, "My person."

Justin and Hailey started dating in 2014. They parted ways but rekindled their relationship in 2018 and got secretly married in New York. In October, 2019, the couple hosted a grand wedding ceremony in South Carolina.