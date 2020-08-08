In pics: Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding festivities

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's are all set to tie the knot today and pre-wedding celebrations began a few days earlier. Pictures from the wedding festivities are going viral on social media platforms.



In the morning, Rana took to Instagram to share a photo with his dad Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. The trio posed for the camera and the Baahubali actor captioned the photo as, "Ready!!," with fireworks emoji.

The photo was from pellikoduku function that took place at Rana’s house. The wedding, which will follow Telugu and Marwari traditions, will take place at Hyderabad’s Ramanaidu Studios.



On Friday evening, Miheeka stole the show in her Mehendi ceremony, she was looking gorgeous in a pink lehenga. The celebratory functions are restricted to a limited guest-list with only close friends and family, South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was among the attendees. Samantha is the wife of Naga Chaitanya, Rana cousin, and son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.



Check out the photos from the ceremony

