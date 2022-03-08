In pics: From Masaba Masaba to Mai: Netflix reveals first look of female-centric shows on women's day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, today, Netflix has unveiled the new slate of all the female-centric films and roles that are set for release in the coming months on the streaming platform.



On Monday, the platform shared the new stills from the forthcoming shows based on powerful female stories. From announcing the streamers yet another project with Sanya Malhotra's mystery thriller ‘Kathal’ to Shakshi Tawar's first look from 'Mai': Scroll down to witness the first looks of some of the most awaited shows below!

Kathal:

Can this police officer solve the mysterious case of the missing *checks notes* jackfruit?



The brilliant @sanyamalhotra07 solves a bizarre case in #Kathal. Coming soon only on Netflix ✨#HerKahaniHaiZaruri pic.twitter.com/2xdw3bqhCH — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 8, 2022 ×

Starting off the announcements with Sanya Malhotra who will play the role of a cop in the drama 'Kathal'. The movie will also feature Anant Joshi. The ‘Dangal’ actress will be playing the role of inspector Mahima in the mystery drama.



Netflix took to social media and announced the new project, “Gumshuda insaan ko dhoondna mushkil hai par gumshuda Kathal ko? 😵👀 Is hi mushkil case ko solve karne aa rahi hai @sanyamalhotra07 as Mahima in Kathal.#KathalOnNetflix”



The movie is set in a small town and revolves around a local politician whose prized jackfruits (Kathals) go missing. A young police officer- Mahima, played by Sanya Malhotra, is adamant to solve this bizarre case to prove herself.



Masaba Masaba:

The first official poster of `Masaba Masaba` season 2 was also unveiled. The poster sees fashion designer and actor Masaba sitting on a throne in her princess avatar. She looks stunning dressed in a cheetah print attire.



Sharing the poster, the official Twitter account of Netflix India wrote, "Lights, camera, fashion! @MasabaG and @Neenagupta001 are getting ready to take us on the rollercoaster ride of their lives! Season 2 of #MasabaMasaba arrives soon on Netflix!"



'Masaba Masaba' is a semi-fictionalised show, which showcases the life of fashion designer and actor Neena Gupta`s daughter Masaba on screen, following her unique background, diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world.



Thar:

There's more to people and places than what meets the eye. But right now, it's all eyes on @fattysanashaikh and @thisIsmukti as they get ready to take the desert by the storm in #Thar.

Coming soon on Netflix!#HarKahaaniHaiZaruri #HerKahaaniHaiZaruri pic.twitter.com/BjGpR8yUgz — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 8, 2022 ×

The new poster of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mukti Mohan from their movie 'Thar' was dropped. Inspired by Western Noir genres, 'Thar' is a revenge thriller and also marks the feature directorial debut of screenwriter Raj Singh Chaudhary.

The movie is set in the eighties and centres on Siddharth, played by Harsh Varrdhan and his father Anil is playing a role of a cop. Shifting to Pushkar for a job, Siddharth embarks on a journey to avenge his past. Will he succeed or does Pushkar have something else to offer him?

Mai:

#SakshiTanwar is back to rule our screens alongside @GabbiWamiqa and @raimasen! #Mai is the story of how far a mother will go to care for the ones she loves.

Arriving soon on Netflix.#HarKahaaniHaiZauri #HerKahaniHaiZaruri pic.twitter.com/Tpw1opWvAS — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 8, 2022 ×

Sakshi Tanwar's first look from her upcoming web series, 'Mai' was also revealed. Along with Tanwar's role, her co-actors Raima Sen and Wamiqa Gabbi were also introduced to the audience. "#SakshiTanwar is back to rule our screens alongside @GabbiWamiqa and @raimasen! #Mai is the story of how far a mother will go to care for the ones she loves. Arriving soon on Netflix."



Qala:

Relationships find new depths in #Qala.@tripti_dimri23 and @swastika24 star in this in this hauntingly beautiful tale about a daughter who yearns for her mother's love. Coming soon on Netflix! #HerKahaniHaiZaruri pic.twitter.com/WDiE9uwOiU — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 8, 2022 ×

We also got a glimpse of Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee from Anvitaa Dutt's directorial 'Qala'. "Relationships find new depths in #Qala. @tripti_dimri23 and @swastika24 star in this in this hauntingly beautiful tale about a daughter who yearns for her mother's love. Coming soon on Netflix!,'' the description of the film reads.