In pics: Chris Hemsworth flaunts toned abs during a beach vacation

Chris Hemsworth is back at the beach! The Marvel actor is raising temperature on the Instagram with his shirtless pictures from the vacation with fans gushing over his toned abs.



The Avengers actor took to his Instagram on Sunday (October 11) to share a bunch of photos from his vacation with his family and friends. The fun photos feature Chris, where he can be seen happily posing with his wife Elsa Pataky, daughter India, 8, and 6-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan and brother Liam Hemsworth at the offshore of Australia.



Chris has jetted off to Lord Howe Island in Australia for a vacation. The family trip also includes director Taika Waititi.



Addressing how the pademic has affected the tourism business, the actor wrote, ''2020 has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism. Not everyone can travel at the moment but once it's safe to do so let's support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in @Australia."\

Check out the photos here:

On the work front, Chris Hemsworth was last seen on Netflix' 'Extraction'. The actor , in fact, is teaming up with Netflix again, this time for an upcoming movie called 'Spiderhead'.