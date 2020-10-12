In pics: Chris Hemsworth flaunts toned abs during a beach vacation

Chris Hemsworth flaunts toned abs during a beach vacation with family Photograph:( Instagram )
Chris Hemsworth has jetted off to Lord Howe Island in Australia for a vacation.
Chris Hemsworth is back at the beach! The Marvel actor is raising temperature on the Instagram with his shirtless pictures from the vacation with fans gushing over his toned abs.
The Avengers actor took to his Instagram on Sunday (October 11) to share a bunch of photos from his vacation with his family and friends. The fun photos feature Chris, where he can be seen happily posing with his wife Elsa Pataky, daughter India, 8, and 6-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan and brother Liam Hemsworth at the offshore of Australia.
Chris has jetted off to Lord Howe Island in Australia for a vacation. The family trip also includes director Taika Waititi.
Addressing how the pademic has affected the tourism business, the actor wrote, ''2020 has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism. Not everyone can travel at the moment but once it's safe to do so let's support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in @Australia."\
Check out the photos here:
2020 has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism. Obviously not everyone is able to travel at the moment but once it’s safe to do so let’s support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in @Australia @visitlordhoweisland is one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with only a few hundred visitors allowed at any one time. This paradise is home to one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, but like many small communities, it relies on tourism. Thanks to @islandhouse.lhi for the hospitality 🤙🙏 @avminaircharter #holidayherethisyear #lordhoweisland
On the work front, Chris Hemsworth was last seen on Netflix' 'Extraction'. The actor , in fact, is teaming up with Netflix again, this time for an upcoming movie called 'Spiderhead'.