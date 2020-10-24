In pics: Camila Cabello's gets new bob look after chopping off her hair

Camilla Cabello is no long-hair girl anymore, The 'senorita' singer new look blew up many minds who wasn't seeing this coming.



The 'Havana' singer took her Instagram to shared her new short hair look, ''LOST MY SHORT HAIR VIRGINITY!!!!, '' she captioned the photo, ''I've had long hair all my life it's TIME TO FEEL THE AIR ON THESE SHOULDERS BABY.''



Check out her new look:

In the caption, she gave the photo credit to her boyfriend Shawn Mendes. Camila's waist-length hair look have been her trademark since her debut.

Camila posted the new cuddling photo with her boyfriend. The couple who keep on quashing their breakup rumours. Recently, Shawn said that every song he's written has been about Cabello.



