Imagine Dragons' singer Dan Reynolds announces split from wife Aja Volkman

Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of Imagine Dragons, and his wife, Aja Volkman, have called it quits. On Friday, Dan took to Twitter and announced his separation from Aja, People reported. "I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority," he wrote.

He added, "Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years." Dan and Volkman, 42, share four children together: Arrow Eve, 10, twins Gia James and Coco Rae, 5, and Valentine, 2.

The pair initially got married in March 2011, but the musician and the frontwoman for the band Nico Vega announced their first separation in April 2018, following what they called "seven beautiful years together."

"Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love," Dan tweeted amid their first separation. "I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family."

Eventually, Volkman and Dan reunited less than a year later, and Volkman shared in a January 2019 post that the couple was working on "rebuilding."

"I know that it`s been a crazy road. It`s killed us both in so many moments," Volkman wrote on Instagram at the time. "Last year we killed each other and now we are rebuilding. You can become your worst self in the eye of a giant storm. You almost have to. It`s rite of passage. It`s the only road to a better existence. A more mature sense of self."