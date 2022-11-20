I'm proud of him! Netizens hail Jungkook's Qatar World Cup electrifying performance
What an evening! Jungkook of BTS set the tone for the FIFA Qatar World Cup opening ceremony with an incredible performance. Check World Cup live updates here.
The K-pop sensation delivered an energetic performance at the Al Bayt Stadium alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi as they performed this year’s official World Cup anthem 'Dreamers'. The anthem is produced by the Moroccan singer, and songwriter RedOne.
The hitmaker looked stunning in a black sparkly ensemble comprised of jeans, a loose jacket, and boots, and made the stadium shout as he showed some of his killer dancing moves.
As expected, fans were quick to hail Jungkook for his sensational performance.
''I'm so proud of him'' one user wrote.
''Jungkook belongs on stage. he’s literally a born singer. PROUD OF JUNGKOOK #JUNGKOOKxFIFA #Dreamers2022,'' another wrote.
Another Twitter user wrote, ''Jungkook we are so proud of you. He slayed it!''
Jungkook made history as he become the first Korean to ever perform at FIFA World Cup.
Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman kicked off the night with an inspiring speech on unity. Legendary American actor said, "Football spans the world, unites nations in their love of the beautiful game. What brings together nations, brings together communities," said Freeman.