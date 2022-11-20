I'm proud of him! Netizens hail Jungkook's Qatar World Cup electrifying performance

What an evening! Jungkook of BTS set the tone for the FIFA Qatar World Cup opening ceremony with an incredible performance. Check World Cup live updates here.



The K-pop sensation delivered an energetic performance at the Al Bayt Stadium alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi as they performed this year’s official World Cup anthem 'Dreamers'. The anthem is produced by the Moroccan singer, and songwriter RedOne.



The hitmaker looked stunning in a black sparkly ensemble comprised of jeans, a loose jacket, and boots, and made the stadium shout as he showed some of his killer dancing moves.



As expected, fans were quick to hail Jungkook for his sensational performance.