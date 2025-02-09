In a recent interview with Screen Rant, actor Anthony Mackie was asked how long he intends to continue playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Mackie made his MCU debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) as The Falcon and officially took over the role of Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Mackie's future in the MCU

Speaking about his future in the franchise, Mackie said “I’m not trying to be a 60-year-old Captain America. That’ll hurt.”

He went on to explain why Captain America belongs on the big screen, saying “People love the nature of these movies—the attitude, the realness, the groundedness. It just works in a cinematic space. I think Captain America deserves to be on the big screen because that’s where people want to see him.”

Captain America: Brave New World

Directed by Julius Onah, Brave New World will be the fifth film in Phase 5 of the MCU. The phase will conclude with The Thunderbolts, which is set to hit theatres on 2 May 2025.

In Brave New World, Captain America must uncover the conspiracy behind the attempted assassination of newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford.

Ensemble supporting cast

The film boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Captain America: Brave New World is set for worldwide release on 14 February 2025.

