I'm alive: Jimmy Fallon reacts to his death rumours on 'The Tonight show'

Late-night show host Jimmy Fallon is reacting to his death rumours that took Twitter by storm on Wednesday. Cracking a joke on his fake death, the first thing that the famous host said on the recent episode of 'Tonight Show' was, 'he’s alive!'

Starting his monologue, Jimmy said, reports THR, “I don’t know if you guys saw this but for the last 24 hours, #RIPJimmyFallon has been trending on Twitter.”

Further adding, he joked, “Even worse, when they heard I died, Ticketmaster kicked me out of line for Taylor Swift tickets.''

On Wednesday, he reached out for help to Twitter's new boss, Elon Musk, after his death rumours began to circulate, seemingly out of nowhere. The hashtag quickly became the most popular, with many people paying tribute to Jimmy; it also caught the attention of the late-night host, who was obviously not dead.

The worst part about having your death go viral is that you get kicked off the Queue for Taylor Swift tickets. #RIPJimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/fmY3lVCxLF — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 17, 2022 ×

Reacting to the trend, Jimmy went straight to the new boss, Elon. With the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon, the host tweeted, "Elon, can you fix this?" #RIPJimmyFallon"



Elon, who has been quite busy making changes on Twitter, responded hours later, "Fix what?"

Later, he tweeted, tagging Cumminty Notes, Twitter's fact-check pilot program. "Sounds like a job for @CommunityNotes!"



Not forgetting to add his pinch, Elon was quick to make a joke of all the situations, "Wait a second, how do we know you're not an alien body snatcher pretending to be Jimmy!" he tweeted, asking Jimmy to share proof that it's actually Jimmy, whose asking for help. "Say something that only the real Jimmy would say," he tweeted. Jimmy still has to react to Elon's tweet.

Wait a second, how do we know you’re not an alien body snatcher pretending to be Jimmy!?



Say something that only the real Jimmy would say … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022 ×

Meanwhile, Musk and his Twitter takeover have become the hottest topic right now, and all thanks go to the major changes he's busy making to the micro-blogging site, from launching a monthly subscription plan for Twitter verification to the mass layoffs he has been doing, claiming Twitter's bad financial position.



Elon continues to face backlash from the slew of celebrities who are slamming the Tesla CEO and all the changes he has been making on the micro-blogging site. Check out celebrities who have quit Twitter.