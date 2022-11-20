IFFI 2022| Varun Dhawan to WION: 'It’s a huge platform for all our celebs'

The 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has finally kicked off in Goa today. The annual film festival will take place from 20 to 28 November 2022. Celebrities have begun to arrive for the big opening ceremony, and prior to the event, India's I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, filmmaker and Central Board of Film Certification head Prasoon Joshi, and actor Varun Dhawan interacted with WION's Nikita Jain Doshi.

Calling Indian a content hub for entertainment, Thakur said, ''We can tell the world that our OTT space is nothing less than anywhere in the world. India should be the content hub of entertainment in the world.''

He added further, ''We got an opportunity amid the Covid-19 pandemic and adversity. People shot shows from inside their homes and that’s something that defines the talent in our country.''

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan was the early arrival. During his candid talk with WION's correspondent, the actor praised the film festival and the opportunity it has given to budding filmmakers, he said ''It’s a huge platform for all our celebs, esp the Film Bazaar, where people from small towns can get their stories and make them heard.''

As always, Varun was looking dapper in a cream-coloured tux matched with a blue shirt. Varun's upcoming film "Bhediya" will be screened at the festival before it releases in theatres across the country on November 25. The film has been directed by Amark Kaushik and also features Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Bannerjee.

Prasoon Joshi, the head of the Central Board of Film Certification, said, ''We’re giving a special perspective for the future of cinema with the digital age becoming a part of our lives.''



The nine-day festival's opening ceremony will be attended by several A-listers, including Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, and Suniel Shetty.