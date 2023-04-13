If looks could kill! Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy to get OTT release on this date

After delivering a solid performance in Farzi, Shahid Kapoor is back with yet another OTT project. Titled Bloody Daddy, the show is set to have a direct-to-digital release on June 9.

Bloody Daddy is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is reported to feature all that a tentpole has – action, drama and lots of action. Teasing the first look of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar said in a video conference, “I am happy the teaser of our film is released, I am in London for a shoot of my other film.”

In a statement, Jyoti Deshpande, President of RIL Media and Content Business, said, "We have taken a really big special film, with a very big actor, big director, spent lots and lots of money on it and we are going to do an OTT release."

Bloody Daddy also stars Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, and Rajeev Khandelwal.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Zafar’s AAZ Films, Offside Entertainment and The Vermillion World, the OTT film will release on June 9.

