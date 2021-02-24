Idris Elba collaborates with Megan Thee Stallion for some new music

Who’d know actor Idris Elba was an equally good DJ? The actor-musician recently revealed that he’s been working on something new and exciting as he has collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion and Davido.

Idris Elba whose name in the music world is DJ Big Driis said he’s been trying to keep his skills sharp during a time when he can’t be in clubs owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said, “I’m trying to stay with it when we’re not gigging now. So I’ve got some really cool music coming, been working with Franky Wah on a tune I’m looking forward to dropping. I've got a bit of a banger, I don’t want to say too much but me, Megan Thee Stallion and Davido that’s coming. Shout out to the fanatics."

In the same interview, Idris said that he would also live to collaborate with old pal Taylor Swift. He said, "I’ve known Taylor a few years. People see the album sales, the awards. What they don’t see is the hard work. She is an incredibly hard-working person, she isn’t resting on her achievements. To perform live with her would be fun and hopefully we can make that happen.”

Idris Elba had recently released the freestyle song ‘Gospel 21’ in January. He also dropped the song ‘Courteney Cox’ featuring Connor Price in January, with the former Friends star making a special appearance in the video.