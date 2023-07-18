Iconic 'black sheep' jumper worn by Princess Diana set for auction

A jumper famously worn by Britain’s late Princess Diana, featuring a black sheep design, is set to be auctioned later this summer, with an estimated price range of up to US$80,000.

The sweater, designed by Warm & Wonderful, will be the highlight of Sotheby's Fashion Icons online sale from August 31 to September 14, reported Reuters.

Discovered earlier this year in an attic by one of the brand's founders, this garment carries historical significance and sparks curiosity about its meaning. The iconic jumper The red jumper, adorned with a lone black sheep among rows of white sheep, was first worn by Princess Diana in June 1981, just a month before her wedding to Prince Charles. This sparked speculation about its symbolic meaning. The sweater's distinctive design became an iconic fashion statement associated with Princess Diana.

After it sustained damage on the wrist, Princess Diana's private secretary, Oliver Everett, contacted Joanna Osborne, co-founder of Warm & Wonderful, requesting repairs for the jumper.

Subsequently, the garment was returned to the brand. A few months later, Diana received a replacement sweater, which she was photographed wearing in 1983. This sequence of events highlighted the significance that the jumper held for Princess Diana. Rediscovery and auction The original jumper was recently rediscovered by Joanna Osborne in a box in her attic in March. Now, it is set to be auctioned at Sotheby's Fashion Icons sale.

The garment will be accompanied by the two letters exchanged between Oliver Everett and Joanna Osborne, adding to its historical value. The estimated price for the jumper, including the letters, ranges from $50,000 to $80,000.

The fact that Princess Diana, with access to numerous clothing options, requested a replacement for the jumper and continued to wear it two years later indicates the significance it held for her.

Also watch | T-rex skeleton: only the third such creature ever put on auction & the first one in Europe Cynthia Houlton, Global Head of Fashion at Sotheby's, told Reuters that this speaks volumes about how much the sweater meant to Princess Diana.

Sotheby's has a history of successful auctions featuring Princess Diana's personal items. In a previous auction, a purple velvet strapless evening gown designed by Victor Edelstein for his autumn 1989 collection was sold for over $600,000, five times its pre-auction estimate.

The black sheep jumper, along with the accompanying letters, is currently on display at Sotheby's London until Wednesday. Afterward, it will be showcased in New York in September, allowing enthusiasts and collectors to appreciate this iconic piece of fashion history.

