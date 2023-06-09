'I was not making a political statement' says Jennifer Lawrence on wearing flip-flops at Cannes
Jennifer Lawrence made heads turn at Cannes 2023 red carpet as she strapped on her flip-flops with a bright tangerine red dress and made everyone wonder what ditching the heels for the formal occasion meant. The actor has now opened up on the hidden meaning of her casual yet chic outing.
Jennifer Lawrence made heads turn at Cannes 2023 red carpet as she strapped on her flip-flops with a bright tangerine red dress and made everyone wonder what ditching the heels for the formal occasion meant. The actor has now opened up on the hidden meaning of her casual yet chic outing.
Jennifer Lawrence made quite a statement with her Cannes presence as she stepped out in a bright tangerine red dress and flip-flops. Looking uber chic and yet casual, her red Christian Dior gown made her glow on the red carpet but left everyone wondering why she ditched the heels for a pair of chappals.
'Shoes too big' for Jennifer Lawrence
Rubbishing reports that she wore flip-flops to make a political statement, the No Hard Feelings star spoke to Entertainment Tonight and said, “I was not making a political statement, not that I wouldn’t. I had no idea until it came out that there was a whole controversy with people wearing flats, or like, walking down the red carpet barefoot. I had no clue. My shoes were a size too big.”
'Came back to the red carpet for pictures'
Jennifer Lawrence first wore a pair of heels but she came back to the red carpet to take photos with her production team at Excellent Cadaver. “So, we had to take an Excellent Cadaver picture, and I knew I would eat s–t if I went down in shoes that were a size too big. I put on the flip-flops, and then everybody’s like, ‘What a statement! Wow,'” adding, “I’m all for making a statement. I just would want it to be on purpose.”
