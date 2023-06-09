'I was not making a political statement' says Jennifer Lawrence on wearing flip-flops at Cannes

Jennifer Lawrence made quite a statement with her Cannes presence as she stepped out in a bright tangerine red dress and flip-flops. Looking uber chic and yet casual, her red Christian Dior gown made her glow on the red carpet but left everyone wondering why she ditched the heels for a pair of chappals.

'Shoes too big' for Jennifer Lawrence

Rubbishing reports that she wore flip-flops to make a political statement, the No Hard Feelings star spoke to Entertainment Tonight and said, “I was not making a political statement, not that I wouldn’t. I had no idea until it came out that there was a whole controversy with people wearing flats, or like, walking down the red carpet barefoot. I had no clue. My shoes were a size too big.”