'I hate cancel culture': Helena Bonham Carter defends Johnny Depp, JK Rowling

‘The Crown’ actress Helena Bonham Carter recently spoke in support of author JK Rowling, actor Johnny Depp as they stand as victims of cancel culture according to her. Bashing the cancel culture, she criticised the notion that someone’s personal life should impact their career: “Do you ban a genius for their sexual practices? There would be millions of people who if you looked closely enough at their personal life you would disqualify them. You can’t ban people. I hate cancel culture. It has become quite hysterical and there’s a kind of witch hunt and a lack of understanding,” Helena said, explaining herself.

Johnny Depp has found himself in a soup ever since he was accused of domestic violence by former partner Amber Heard. The former couple even took their matters to the court and their case was heard by a jury. Johnny, after the trial, is expected to appear in Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol 4’ show on Amazon Prime Video.

Johnny and Helena have shared a couple of films together including ‘Corpse Bride’, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’, ‘Alice in Wonderland and Dark Shadows’. Johnny Depp is also godfather to two of her children that she shares with former partner Tim Burton. She feels that the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean' actor is “completely vindicated” following his high profile trial with Amber Heard.

In the trial, Johnny Depp denied hitting Amber and accused her of lying about his alcohol and drug abuse among other things.