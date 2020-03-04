'Hunters' review: Al Pacino's web show has its flaws but it's a must watch

Is it fair to say that the world has obsessed over the history of the Holocaust, Nazis and World War II in general since the time we had access to information? Amazon Prime’s newly launched show ‘Hunters’ delves into that past, reimagines the 1970s in context to America and the reported influx of Nazis into the territory and exaggerates a hunt that Jewish survivors may or may not have persuaded to avenge the death of loved ones or personal torture.

The show ‘Hunters’ is about a band of Nazi hunters led by Al Pacino’s character Meyer Offerman who is a stylised Jewish businessman running covert operations with fellow Holocaust survivors to track and kill in a setup that is intriguing in bits and theatrical in others. Al Pacino lights up the screen every time he makes an appearance. Even the other hunter gang is good in their roles but they miss a rounded and fully developed characterisation for the show.

Divided into ten parts, the show has a lot of pop culture references and an old Hollywood glamour feel but it’s slow and tediously long. All episodes run for more than an hour as it feeds into the frenzy of revenge and tit-for-tat melodrama. It would make you wonder at times if it’s the right approach but then it’s different for people who suffer and survive a genocide after all.

‘Hunters’ ranks in its effort to bring to light a different narrative around the topic of Holocaust and what ensued post the horrors including an esoteric idea of creating a Fourth Reich in the US, white supremacism and more but the over-the-top fictionalisation could look disturbing to those who survived the genocide like the human chess matches and deadly singing competitions at extermination camps in Nazi Germany.

Despite its thematic flaws, the show is an absolute must-watch as it’s timely and proves to us why humans must learn from their mistakes in the past and do better for the newer generations to come. Never again!

‘Hunters’ is created by David Weil and it premiered on Amazon Prime on February 21, 2020.