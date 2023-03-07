Hugh Jackman's prep for Wolverine includes eating over 8000 calories a day

Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the next instalment of the Deadpool franchise. He recently shared his daily meal plan with his fans on Twitter and spoke about his bulking phase. He revealed that he is eating six meals a day to prep for the iconic role.

Deadpool 3 will also star Ryan Reynolds alongside Jackman, who will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the very first time.

Posting a picture of the six meals he has to eat in a given day, he wrote in a tweet, "Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst .. Becoming. Wolverine. Again."

Jackman’s meals reportedly include two chicken burgers, black bass, Patagonia salmon, and two grass-fed sirloins. Variety reported that he is consuming over 8000 calories in a day and is doing everything to look the part. The publication also reported that in his meal black bass is close to 2,000 calories while Patagonia salmon is over 2,100 calories. Two chicken burgers are equal to 2,000 calories and two grass-fed sirloins add another 2200 calories to his daily tally.

Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst .. Becoming. Wolverine. Again. pic.twitter.com/bnNAzDiZuR — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 6, 2023

To put this into perspective, an average person should consume about 2000 to 2500 calories a day. And, superstar Jonathan Majors ate about 6,000 calories/day for four months in order to play a bodybuilder in Magazine Dreams.

Back in January, Jackman told Stephen Colbert that he is getting used to consuming 5,000 calories every day in preparation for his role as Wolverine. At the time, Jackman said, "I’m building up. I’m on about 4,500-5,000 calories at the moment. I wore a heart rate monitor [for ‘The Music Man’] because my trainer said, ‘I need to know what I’m working with here because I’m trying to bulk you up'."

"I burned 1,500 calories in the show, eight times a week. So she goes: 'Oh, you gotta eat.' So I was eating 4,500 calories a day, it was not pretty. Now I’m just eating and training," the actor added.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE