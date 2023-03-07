Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney all set to helm a documentary on Elon Musk

Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney started working on a documentary based on the life and successes of the CEO of SpaceX and Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Elon Musk, a couple of months ago. According to reports, the project is being billed as a "definitive and unvarnished examination of Tesla, SpaceX, and multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk".

Gibney made the announcement of the documentary on Monday and revealed that he is "hugely excited" about its release. "I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it," he said. "I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!"

The film is being bankrolled by Jigsaw Productions, alongside Closer Media, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent. Stacey Offman and Richard Perello will executive produce the project. Meanwhile, Joey Marra and Xin will produce the much-anticipated documentary on behalf of Closer Media.

Speaking about the project, Closer Media founder Zhang Xin told Variety, "Now is the moment for a rigorous portrait of Elon Musk, who is undeniably one of the most influential figures of our time. Closer Media is thrilled to join forces with Alex Gibney, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent to take on the challenge of examining Musk and his impact on the world."

Gibney has helmed films like Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, Taxi to the Dark Side, Enron: The Smartest Men in the Room, and Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine.

Other documentaries on Musk include Elon Musk’s Crash Course and Return to Space.

After Tesla's stock price rose recently and his net worth saw a major boost, he reclaimed his position as the world's richest man. He also recently came under fire for firing more employees from Twitter and defending racist statements made by Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams.

