Hugh Jackman's father passes away on Australian Father's Day, actor pens emotional note

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman's father Christopher John Jackman has passed away.

Jackman took his Twitter and Instagram account to announce the devastating news and shared a photo of his dad as he revealed that Jackman senior died in the early hours of Australian Father's day.



As per reports, his father was believed to have been around 84 years old.

"In the early hours of Father's Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I'm filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he's now at peace with God."

Hugh's parents divorced when he was eight, and the star and his two brothers remained in Australia with their father, who raised them as a single parent, in Sydney, Australia, while his mother returned to her native England with his two sisters.



''It was traumatic,'' Hugh said, recalling his difficult childhood. ''I thought she was probably going to come back. And then it sort of dragged on and on.''

In 2012, Hugh talked about his father raising him as a single parent and said, ''My father is my rock. It's where I learned everything about loyalty, dependability, being there day in, day out, no matter what,''.



Last year, on the occasion of Father's Day, Hugh shared an emotional note for his father, saying "taught me to always keep my promises."

"Even if it turns out that there's a better option or something that will benefit me more. Be true to your word. #happyfathersday," he had added.