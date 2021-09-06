Viral: Author Paulo Coelho writes 'Thank you India' as his name is pictured on an auto rickshaw

Author Paulo Coelho received a lot of love as he shared a happy post about a fan having gotten his name painted on his auto rickshaw, a popular type of public transport in India.

Indian auto rickshaws have a tradition of being quirky and colourful in way of messaging written at the backside of the locomotive. The most recent being one that Paulo shared about.

This particular auto was spotted in the southern state of Kerala with the name Paulo Coelho written in English and The Alchemist, one of his best-selling books, written on it in the local language Malayalam. Posting the picture on Twitter, Coelho wrote, “Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo).”

Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo) pic.twitter.com/13IdqKwsMo — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) September 4, 2021

Brazilian author Paulo Coelho, born in Rio de Janeiro in 1947, is best known for his book The Alchemist along with Eleven Minutes and The Winner Stands Alone.

The Alchemist is the story of a young boy who, in search of adventure and love, travels the world.