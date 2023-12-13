Hugh Grant is a BLINK! Actor admits he is a great admirer of K-pop band BLACKPINK

British actor Hugh Grant is a BLINK! The veteran actor admitted to being a fan of South Korean girl band BLACKPINK during a TV appearance. The actor appeared on The Tonight Show recently to promote his new film Wonka which co-stars Timothée Chalamet. Host Jimmy Fallon, who himself is a big K-pop fan and has hosted K-pop groups, such as BTS, couldn't help but inquire about Grant's viral tweet from a year ago regarding BLACKPINK. Hugh Grant happily said, "I LOVE BLACKPINK." He also mentioned that he started liking the group after witnessing their power-packed performance during Born Pink world tour in Hyde Park, London which he attended with his daughter in July.

The Wonka star also mentioned how shocked he was to witness his daughter, holding a light stick, dancing to the group's song. He said that he too became absorbed, not being able to pinpoint the precise moment he turned a fan.

Hugh Grant talks about being a BLACKPINK fan on Jimmy Fallon's tonight show.pic.twitter.com/tryap8gETW — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) December 13, 2023 ×

This isn't the actor's first time expressing his affection for the K-music sensation. Hugh Grant, who openly described himself as a "rabid blink" fan, had tweeted earlier, "Very grateful to three eleven-year-olds for taking me to see @BLACKPINK yesterday. Am rabid Blink now. Slept with my heart hammer."

Very grateful to three eleven year olds for taking me to see @BLACKPINK yesterday. Am rabid Blink now. Slept with my heart hammer. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 3, 2023 ×

About the movie Wonka



The upcoming Wonka movie was originally scheduled to open on March 17, 2023, but it was delayed because of COVID-19 pandemic. The live-action film was eventually released on December 8. The film is based on the beloved book by Roald Dahl and explores Willy's past and how he became the infamous chocolatier. The film is a prequel of sorts to the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.